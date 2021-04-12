College softball: No. 10 BPCC splits with Trinity Valley as winning streak ends at 21

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs extended their winning streak to 21 with a 9-0 victory in the first game of a Region XIV doubleheader Monday in Athens, Texas.

But the streak came to an end in the second game as the Lady Cardinals pulled out a 7-4 victory.

BPCC, ranked No. 10 in NJCAA Division I, is 32-6 overall and 15-1 in conference play. Trinity Valley is 25-9 and 10-6.

BPCC’s Mabry Smith pitched a two-hitter in the five-inning first game.

Kennedy Cox went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Uchenna Jong Loy hit a two-run home run in the fifth to give BPCC the 9-0 lead. She also walked twice.

Tuliliau Sosi, Dyllan Sanay and Haylee Ladner all had doubles.

Trinity Valley built a 7-0 lead through four innings in the second game. BPCC’s Samantha Eckert hit a grand slam home run in the top of the sixth with one out but the Lady Cavs were unable to continue the rally.

Trinity Valley’s Rosaury Perez pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and only one walk.

Eckert went 2-for-3. Cox also had two hits, including a double.

Primrose Aholelei took the loss. She allowed seven hits and three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.

BPCC is scheduled to return to action Wednesday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader against Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant, Texas.