College softball: No. 10 BPCC sweeps Kilgore College

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The tenth-ranked Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers swept a doubleheader from the Kilgore College Lady Rangers, 10-2 (5) and 7-4, Saturday at the BPCC Softball Field.

In game two, BPCC jumped out to a 6-1 lead before KC scored three runs in the top of the fifth to make it a 6-4 game.

The Lady Cavaliers would add a run in the sixth, then hold on for the 7-4 victory.

Trailing 6-1 in the top of the fifth, KC plated three runs to cut the BPCC lead to 6-4. Marissa Medina led off the inning with a solo homer, then Caison Nachtigall walked and Hannah Grumbles chased BPCC starter Primrose Aholelei.

Mabry Smith replaced Aholelei and walked the first batter she faced to load the bases. Smith struck out the next batter, then walked in a run. She then repeated the scenario before striking out Madalyn Spears to end the inning.

Smith would retire the Lady Rangers in order in the sixth, and quash the KC comeback threat in the seventh by inducing three flyouts.

Sophomore center fielder Hailey Pence’s three-run home run in the third gave BPCC a 4-0 lead. Pence’s long ball was the 77th home run hit by the Lady Cavaliers this season, tying the previous record set by the 2018 and 2019 teams.

It took just one inning before for the new record to be set as freshman catcher Samantha Eckert and freshman shortstop Tuliliau Sosi hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the bottom of the fourth. BPCC has now hit 79 home runs and still has 10 games remaining in the regular season.

In game one of the doubleheader, BPCC defeated KC 10-2 in five innings. It was the 19th time this season that BPCC has defeated an opponent by run rule.

BPCC scored two runs in the first, three in the second, four in the third and one in the fifth.

Uchenna Jong Loy blasted a three-run home run in the second inning to put the Lady Cavs up 5-2. The home run was Jong Loy’s team leading 20th home run and put her tied for first in the NJCAA’s Division I.

Jong Loy, Pence and Sosi each had two hits in the game. Pence went 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored, while Sosi went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.

Kiana Pogroszewski went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits. She walked one and struck out three to earn the win and run her record to 13-1 on the season.

The Lady Cavaliers improved to 34-6 overall and 17-1 in Region XIV. KIlgore dropped to 9-22-1 overall and 4-12 in region play.

BPCC returns to action on Monday. The Lady Cavs host in-state rival LSU Eunice. First pitch is scheduled of the doubleheader is scheduled for 2 p.m.