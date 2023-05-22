College softball: No. 11 seed BPCC set to face No. 6 Grayson College in Division I tournament opener Tuesday

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs open play in the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. against the Grayson College Vikings in Oxford, Ala.

BPCC (45-14) is the No. 11 seed in the 16-team double-elimination tournament. Grayson (46-7), the Region V champion, is the No. 6 seed.

Grayson, located in Denison, Texas, was ranked No. 5 in the most recent Division I poll released May 1.

Odessa, Texas, College (51-4) is the No. 1 seed. Florida SouthWestern (49-5), the No. 2 seed, has won the last two championships.

Grayson is making its second appearance in the national tournament in the last three seasons. The Vikings were runners-up in 2021 in their first trip to the tournament.

BPCC is playing in the tournament for the first time. The Cavs earned the berth by defeating San Jacinto 12-3 last Tuesday in the Region XIV Tournament at BPCC after falling to Angelina 6-5 in the winners’ bracket final.

Angelina, the No. 13 seed, plays No. 4 Walters State in the first round.