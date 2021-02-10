College softball: No. 12 BPCC improves to 7-1 with sweep of Alvin

The No. 12 Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs swept Alvin Community College Wednesday in Alvin, Texas.

The Lady Cavs (7-1) won both halves of the doubleheader by identical 6-3 scores.

In the first game, Haylee Ladner led BPCC at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Uchenna Jong Loy had two doubles. Tuliliau Sosi went 2-for-3 with a double.

Primrose Aholelei allowed five hits in six innings and struck out five.

The Lady Cavs led 4-3 after six then tacked on two more in the top of the seventh.

In the second game, Kennedy Cox went 3-for-4 with a triple. Loy had a single and drew two walks.

BPCC led 3-2 after six. The Lady Cavs scored three in the top of the seventh with two outs.

Tailor Lenard drove in two runs with a triple. Delaini Daughenbaugh scored Lenard with a single.

Kiana Pogroszewski went the distance, allowing eight hits and striking out five.

BPCC is scheduled to return to action Feb. 19 in the MCC Rush Invitational Tournament in Meredian, Miss.

The Lady Cavs are scheduled to play East Mississippi Community College at 11 a.m. and Northwest Mississippi Community College at 3 p.m.