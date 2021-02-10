College softball: No. 12 Lady Cavs split doubleheader against Galveston College

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers, ranked No. 12 in NJCAA Division I, split a doubleheader Tuesday against Galveston College in Galveston, Texas.

The Lady Cavs suffered their first loss of the season in Game One, falling 9-8. They cruised to victory in Game Two 9-0.

In the first game, BPCC fell behind 7-1 after four innings. The Lady Cavs rallied to it at 7 with three runs in the top of the fifth and three in the sixth.

But Galveston pushed two across in the bottom of the sixth. BPCC scored one in the top of the seventh on Uchenna Jong Loy’s two-out single. Tuliliau Sosi was thrown out at home trying to score from second.

The Lady Cavs outhit the Whitecaps 9-5 but hurt themselves with five errors and seven walks.

Jong Loy went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI. Sosi went 2-for-4.

Primrose Aholelei pitched a five-inning one-hitter in the second game. She struck out 10 and walked just one.

Sosi went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI. Jong Loy smacked two home runs and had three RBI.

Edriani Berges went 2-for-3. Dyllan Sanay had a triple.

BPCC (5-1) returns to action Wednesday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader against Alvin Community College in Alvin, Texas.

BPCC’s No. 13 ranking is the highest for the Lady Cavaliers since the 2005 team, then coached by Ashley Grisham, were ranked as high as No. 8.

Current BPCC head coach Amanda Nordberg, who is in her sixth season as the Lady Cavaliers head coach, had three consecutive 40-plus win seasons prior to last year’s COVID-19 pandemic shortened season.

BPCC went 20-7 in the pandemic shortened 2020 season. The 2018 Lady Cavaliers had the most wins in program history with a 44-13 record, were the regular season Region XIV co-champions, got as high as No. 15 in the rankings.