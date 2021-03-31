College softball: No. 15 BPCC sweeps Navarro

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers swept a doubleheader against Navarro College 1-0 and 14-1 Wednesday in Corsicana, Texas.

BPCC, ranked No. 15 in NJCAA Division I, improved to 25-5 overall and 10-0 in Region XIV.

BPCC’s Kiana Pogroszewski pitched a three-hitter in the first game. She struck out five and walked only one.

She was almost matched by Navarro’s Braylee Forse, who limited the Lady Cavs to five hits and struck out seven with no walks.

BPCC scored the game’s only run with two outs in the top of fourth. Haylee Ladner doubled and scored on Kennedy Cox’s single.

It didn’t take long for the Lady Cavs to get their offense going in the second game. BPCC scored eight runs in the top of the first.

Cox went 3-for-4 in the game with two doubles and two RBI.

Tuliliau Sosi had a home run, double and two RBI. Precious Aholelei also hit a home run and doubled. Uchenna Jong Loy hit a two-run home run in the first and had three RBI.

Primrose Aholelei allowed four hits and struck out six in four innings.

BPCC is scheduled to travel to play a doubleheader against Southern Arkansas University Tech on Monday at 1 p.m. in East Camden, Ark.