College softball: No. 16 BPCC sweeps Baton Rouge CC

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The 16th-ranked Bossier Parish Community Lady Cavaliers scored seven runs in the first inning then hung on to capture an 11-6 win over the Baton Rouge Community College Lady Bears in game two and complete the doubleheader sweep Sunday afternoon at the BPCC Softball Field.

BPCC sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning and scored seven runs on four hits, including two home runs, to take the early 7-0. Uchenna Jong Loy hit a two-run home run, then five batters later Hailey Pence blasted a grand slam to cap the scoring in the first.

The Lady scored four runs in the third to cut the Lady Cavaliers lead to 7-4. After Kaitley Fisher’s RBI double gave BRCC its first run of the game, then Alyson Pourciau singled before Brooke Romano blasted a three-run home run.

The Lady Cavaliers would respond with three runs in the fourth coming one Samantha Eckert’s three-run homer. It was Eckert’s second home run and fourth hit of the day. BPCC would add a run in the sixth on Kendall Cox’s pinch-hit single which scored Dyllan Sanay, who led off the inning with a single.

Alexis Windsor earned the win for BPCC as she came on in relief of starter Mabry Smith in the fifth inning. Windsor went three innings, allowed two runs on three hits, all in the sixth, didn’t walk a batter and struck out two.

In game one, Eckert hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Lady Cavaliers a 9-0 walk-off win over the Lady Bears.

The Lady Cavaliers banged out eight hits in the game, including four extra-base hits. BPCC scored three runs in the first, three in the third and added three more in the fifth to run-rule the Lady Bears. Eckert, who’s a West Ouachita High School product, went 2-for-3 in the game with four runs batted in. Jong Loy also went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

BPCC pitcher Kiana Pogroszewski was tremendous in the circle for the Lady Cavaliers. The redshirt freshman from Ephram, Utah, tossed five scoreless innings, allowed just two hits, while walking one and striking out six.