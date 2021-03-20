College softball: No. 18 BPCC sweeps Northeast Texas CC

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Samantha Eckert’s line drive home run in the eighth inning gave the No. 18 Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers a dramatic 4-3 walk-off win and doubleheader sweep of the Northeast Texas Community College Eagles Saturday at the BPCC Softball Field.

With the game tied at 3 and one out in the bottom of the eighth, Eckert, a redshirt freshman from West Monroe, belted a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall for the win.

It was her second walk-off home run of the season. She hit a similar homer against Baton Rouge earlier in the season, but that was to give the Lady Cavaliers a 9-0 run-rule win.

The Eagles took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. BPCC would grab a 3-2 lead in the third on a solo shot by Uchenna Jong Loy and a two-run homer by Kennedy Cox.

NTCC would tie the game in the fifth on a Downs single which scored Allen.

Alexis Windsor, who came on in the sixth in relief of starter Primrose Aholelei, pitched three scoreless innings, did not allow a hit and struck out two to earn the win for BPCC.

In game one, BPCC scored six runs in the fifth to capture 10-2 run-rule victory.

Kennedy Cox, Eckert, Jong Loy and Haylee Ladner each drove in runs during the big inning.

Eckert, Cox and Ladner all homered for the Lady Cavaliers, who had 11 hits, including five extra-base hits.

Tuliliau Sosi, Dyllan Sanay and Ladner each had multi-hit games.

Ladner and Jong Loy each drove in three runs in the game.

The Lady Cavaliers improve to 21-5 on season and remained unbeaten at 6-0 in Region XIV play.