College softball: NSU edges Tech in game featuring two former Airline teammates

Staff Reports; Brad Welborn, Northwestern State Assistant Director of Communications; and Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

In a game featuring former Airline teammates on opposite sides, the Northwestern State Lady Demons edged the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters 3-2 Wednesday night at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field in Ruston.

MaKenzie Chaffin started in right field for the Lady Demons. Caroline Easom started at second base for the Lady Techsters.

Both are sophomores. Chaffin graduated from Airline in 2019. Easom graduated in 2020.

Chaffin went 1-for-3. She also scored a run and walked once. Easom didn’t get a hit, but she drew two walks.

NSU’s Laney Roos delivered a clutch two-run double with two out in the top of the fifth that proved to be the deciding blow in the game as the Lady Demons (4-1) limited Tech (4-2) to two runs in their next two at bats and left five runners on base.

NSU starter Sage Hoover struck out seven batters in the first four innings of the game only allowing one hit and a pair of walks. Kenzie Seely got the save, holding Tech without a hit or run over the final 2.0 innings.

After a missed chance to put an early run on the board in the first, the Lady Demons manufactured their first run in the third to give Hoover the needed run support.

Taylor Williams led off the inning with one of her two hits in the game and moved to third on a base hit from Chaffin two batters later.

Roos brought in her first of three RBIs with a sacrifice fly to center to put NSU on the board. Her double in the fifth staked NSU to a 3-0 lead.

“Laney had a great day and it was a huge help that Taylor, Bailie (Ragsdale) and Makenzie got on a lot in the game in front of her,” NSU Head Coach Donald Pickett said.

After the Demons took a 3-0 lead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, Tech answered with a single run in the bottom of the frame when Katelin Cooper was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. However, Tech stranded the bases loaded as the final out was recorded by a strikeout looking.

“We simply have to be better at the plate,” said Tech Head Coach Josh Taylor. “We will get there.”

Tech added another run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but had opportunities for more. Lindsay Edwards walked and Aleya Hill singled down the first base line to put runners on the corners with no outs.

One out later, Edwards scored as she avoided the tag at home plate on a ground ball out back to the pitcher, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Tech had an opportunity in the bottom of the seventh when Easom drew a leadoff walk. However, pincher runner Tanjala Smith was doubled off of first on a line drive to short stop to end the game.

Audrey Pickett (2-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits in 7.0 innings of action.