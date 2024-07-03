College softball: NSU head coach Prejean resigns

By Brad Welborn, Northwestern State Assistant Sports Information Director

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State head softball coach Lacy Prejean has resigned her position atop the program.

In her lone season at NSU, Prejean and the Demons finished with a 19-31 overall record while beginning a shift in both the culture and style of play within the program.

“I will be forever grateful for the trust placed in me by Northwestern State University and the opportunity to lead its softball program,” Prejean said. “And I wish to thank the university administration, faculty, staff, students and alumni for their dedication and support. Above all, I want to thank the student-athletes that played for and dedicated themselves to our program.

“Moving forward, I will work with (NSU Director of Athletics) Kevin (Bostian) and the athletics administration staff to ensure a smooth transition for the softball program and our student-athletes. I sincerely love and will miss the university, Natchitoches and the surrounding community and wish NSU all the best moving forward.”

NSU relied on its experienced pitching staff, with three seniors, to hold opponents to two or fewer runs in nearly half of its games on the season. They tossed six shutouts on the season and battled through 15 one-run games, picking up wins in six of them.

The 2024 season under Prejean also saw a long list of individual player achievements with Kenzie Seely setting new career bests in five categories, including notching her first 100-strikeout season.

Ashlyn Walker finished in the top five nationally in runners caught stealing with 15, Taylor Williams established new career-best season totals in 11 different offensive categories and Tristin Court set new bests in nine categories.

The Demons picked up their first win against a Power 5 conference opponent in five years and the largest come-from-behind win in nearly 10 years with their 11-8 victory over Syracuse in the Best on the Bayou weekend at ULM.

NSU faced five NCAA Tournament teams during the 2024 season.

“I am thankful to Lacy for her time, dedication and how she poured into our softball program and to our student-athletes while she was here,” Bostian said. “She started a shift in the program that will no doubt continue with the next person that steps into that role.”

Northwestern State has already begun its national search for the next Demon softball head coach.