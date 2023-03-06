College softball: NSU’s Chaffin named SLC Hitter of the Week

By Brad Welborn, Northwestern State Assistant Sports Information Director

NATCHITOCHES – The hottest bat in the Northwestern State lineup this past weekend, Makenzie Chaffin, was name Southland Conference Hitter of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Chaffin helped the Lady Demons (11-7) to an undefeated NHDDC Lady Demon Classic weekend by going 7-for-11 (.636) at the plate with a pair of home runs, two RBIs and a 1.182 slugging percentage.

On top of her seven hits, she walked twice and stole a pair of bases allowing her to tie for the team lead on the weekend with five runs scored.

Chaffin had a two different 3-for-3 performances at the plate, one each against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Jackson State, as the Demons as a team pounded out 32 hits and scored 24 runs in their four wins.

The Bossier City native hit her first home run of the season, a no-doubter, to right as part of NSU’s run-rule win over Jackson State on Saturday night. She followed with her second dinger of the season against the Tigers on Sunday afternoon to help secure the 6-1 win and perfect weekend for the team.

Chaffin is second on the team with a .353 batting average and is tied for the lead with a .490 slugging percentage, while also leading the team with four sacrifice hits this season, showing her versatility with the bat.

NSU opens conference play this weekend at Lady Demon Diamond against Lamar. Friday’s doubleheader with the Cardinals begins at 4 p.m.

— Featured photo by Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services