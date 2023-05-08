College softball: NSU’s Makenzie Chaffin named second-team All-SLC

By Brad Welborn, Northwestern State Assistant Sports Information Director

NATCHITOCHES – A stalwart bat in the Northwestern State lineup all season that produced the finest season of her career, Makenzie Chaffin was named second-team All-Southland Conference on Monday afternoon.

Chaffin earned the designated player spot on the postseason squad as the Lady Demons’ top offensive weapon in terms of average, OPS, slugging, hits, and home runs. She finished second on the team in RBI and third in runs scored.

The Bossier City native slashed a career-best .322/.381/.455 for the season with the second most multi-hit games (11) and tied for the most multi-RBI games (7) this year of any Demon this year.

Chaffin tore through the month of March with 23 total hits that included a 7-for-11 weekend at the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission Lady Demon Classic and a career-day against NSU’s opening-round tournament opponent Nicholls.

She hit the first two of her team-best four home runs this year during the NHDDC with two different 3-for-3 performances at the plate to secure the conference’s hitter of the week award.

Against the Colonels she collected her first four-hit game that also included a career-best two doubles. Three weeks later at UIW, Chaffin set her career-high with four of her team-leading 14 road RBIs in NSU’s win at UIW.

She led the team with nine two-out RBIs and had 16 during conference games, a top 10 mark in the league.

This is the second all-conference honor for Chaffin in her career.



— Featured photo by Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services and Brad Welborn, NSU Sports Information