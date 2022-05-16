College softball: Outstanding BPCC season ends with loss to Paris in Region XIV tournament second-place game

College softball: Outstanding BPCC season ends with loss to Paris in...

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs fell to Paris Junior College 5-2 in the second-place game of the Region XIV Tournament Monday in Baytown, Texas.

BPCC, the No. 1 seed from the East Division, finished the season 42-12. It was another outstanding season for the Lady Cavs, who had the conference’s best record of 22-2 in the regular season.

Paris (37-16), the East No. 4 seed, earned a bid to the NJCAA Division I Championship tournament later this month in Yuma. Ariz.

BPCC, which defeated Paris four times in the regular season, trailed 5-0 going into the bottom of the seventh.

The Lady Cavs led with a single and double. Back-to-back sacrifice flys got BPCC within three. But a strikeout ended the game.

The Dragons broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the fourth. All four scored with two outs.

Paris’ Alexis Dodson drew a two-out walk to load the bases after fouling off 10 pitches, including eight with two strikes.

The Dragons followed with a two-run single and two-run double. Paris had two singles earlier in the inning. The Dragons had six hits in the game.

BPCC had five hits. Kennedy Cox and Haylee Ladner both went 2-for-3 with doubles.