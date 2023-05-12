College softball: Region XIV tournament gets underway Friday at BPCC; Lady Cavs looking to make program history

When the first pitch is thrown Friday at noon, history will be made at Bossier Parish Community College.

For the first time, BPCC is hosting the Region XIV Softball Tournament. BPCC is hoping to make more history by the time the tournament ends. The top two teams advance to the NJCAA Division I Championship Tournament May 23-27 in Oxford, Ala.

BPCC has come close, but the Lady Cavs have never made it to the national tournament.

The Lady Cavs come into this year’s tournament with the most wins in the conference at 42-14. BPCC is the No. 1 seed from the East Division.

The last two years, the Lady Cavs have also been a No. 1 seed. Last year, they lost to Paris Junior College, a No. 4 seed, in the second-place game, falling a win short of making the tournament.

In 2021, BPCC fell in the East Region Tournament finals.

The Lady Cavs open the 2023 double-elimination tournament against South Division No. 4 seed Blinn College (28-20) Friday at 5 p.m.

In other first-round games, South No. 2 San Jacinto College-South (39-17) plays East No. 3 Trinity Valley Community College (31-27) at noon, East No. 2 Paris Junior College plays South No. 3 Angelina College at 2:30 and South No. 1 Galveston College (37-9) takes on East No. 4 Tyler Junior College (24-26) at 7:30.

“The opportunity to host for the first time in program history, it’s really, really special,” BPCC Head Coach Amanda Nordberg said Thursday at a press conference Thursday. “Region XIV in my mind is one of the toughest regions in the country. It is tough every single year in our league. We respect one another and we compete until the end of every single year.”

Nordberg, who has led BPCC to six 40-plus win seasons her eight seasons as head coach, said there is some pressure playing at home with high expectations. But she believes her team is ready for the challenge.

“We are more prepared this year than I think we ever have been,” she said. “We’ve been in a lot of one-run ball games. We’ve lost by one; we’ve won by one. And I think we are very, very prepared for this year.

“I think having a home crowd there is a little more expectation, more pressure. But we love to play in front of our families and in front of our fans. We love our home field. We feel comfortable here. We practice here every day. And I think that pressure turns into excitement. We’ve had a great week of practice.”

Piper Garcia, a freshman outfielder from Anaheim, Calif., leads the Lady Cavs in RBI with 59 and doubles with 15. She is second in home runs with 12 and has a .418 batting average.

McKenzie Vestal, a freshman outfielder from West Monroe, leads the team in home runs with 17 and is second in RBI with 55. She is batting .372.

Skylar Heger, a freshman infielder from Weimar, Texas, has 11 home runs.

Mallory Pitre, a sophomore from Opelousas, and Macie LaRue, a freshman from Lovelady, Texas, lead the pitching staff. Pitre is 16-5 with a 2.53 ERA. LaRue is 14-5 with a 2.84 ERA. Brielle Moreno, a freshman from Channelvirw, Texas, is 8-2 with a 2.52 ERA.

During Thursday’s press conference, Nordberg pointed out that there is planet of talent across the conference.

Arianna Wright of defending champion San Jacinto led the South Division in the regular season with .523 average, 66 RBI and 16 home runs. Christin Haygood was 18-2 with a 1.32 ERA.

Paris’ Mariah Vasquez batted .470 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI. Jaycie Hall was 16-3 with a 1.88 ERA. She is 41-10 for her career.

Galveston pitcher Gabriella Guzman batted .400 with eight home runs and 56 RBI. She was 17-4 with a 3.97 ERA. Karlie Barba had 11 home runs and 53 RBI. She was also 13-3 in the circle.

Galveston was the only team from Region XIV ranked in the Division I top 20 at No. 16 in the most recent poll.