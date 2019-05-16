College softball: Six BPCC players, former Benton star Koeppen named to All-Region XIV team

BPCC freshman shortstop Ruby Butler and outfielder Rebecca Shepherd have been named to the All-Region XIV softball first team.

Navarro freshman Sarah Koeppen, a former Benton star who transferred from ULL, is also a first-team selection.

Butler batted .413 with 18 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 52 RBI in the regular season.

Shepherd batted .417 with 18 doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 47 RBI.

Koeppen led Navarro with 18 home runs, 58 RBI, 67 hits, 52 runs, 16 walks, 28 extra-base hits and 109 total bases.

BPCC sophomore infielder Abi Cole, a teammate of Koeppen’s at Benton, was a second-team selection along with sophomore pitcher Dorrie Cormier, freshman designated player Hailey Pence and freshman infielder Ally Klein.

Cole ranked second on the team with 55 RBI. She had 25 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs to go with a .339 batting average. She also led the Lady Cavs with 39 stolen bases.

Cormier went 13-5 with a 2.70 ERA. She struck out 99 in 142 1/3 innings.

Pence batted .403 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 41 RBI.

Klein led the team with 14 home runs. She batted .382 with 11 doubles, one triple and 42 RBI.