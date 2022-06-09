College softball: Tech to host 2023 Conference USA Tournament

By Kane McGuire, Louisiana Tech Assistant Athletic Director/Communications

RUSTON – Dr. Billy Bundrick Field – home to the Louisiana Tech Lady Techster softball program – will be the site of the 2023 Conference USA Softball Championships.

The new facility opened in March of 2021 and will serve as the host site for the four-day, eight-team tournament format on May 10-13.

“We are thrilled to be the host for the 2023 Conference USA Softball Championships,” said Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood. “Josh Taylor and his staff did an outstanding job leading our program to the regular season title this year, and we look forward to showcasing our program and our beautiful new facility next May.”

Louisiana Tech posted a 19-4 record at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field in 2022, including winning 19 of its last 20 games in Ruston. Tech recorded some memorable wins on its home turf, including the walk-off bases-clearing triple by Katlin Cooper in the bottom of the seventh of the regular season finale that gave the Lady Techsters the regular season title.

“I know our players and our staff are really excited about this news,” said Taylor, named the 2022 Conference USA Coach of the Year. “There is no doubt that the host team gets the home field advantage. This year’s team was really good playing at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field. We will work extremely hard to prepare and to position ourselves for next year’s championships.”

The Lady Techsters have captured three conference tournament titles in its program history, including the 2008 Western Athletic Conference (Honolulu, Hawaii), the 2017 Conference USA (Hattiesburg, Miss.) and the 2019 Conference USA (Birmingham, Ala.).

Louisiana Tech hosted the 2013 Western Athletic Conference Championships at the original Lady Techster Softball Complex, the last time Tech softball served as the host for its conference tournament.

Information and both season and tournament tickets will be announced this fall.