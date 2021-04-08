College softball: Tech to host No. 1 Oklahoma, Mississippi St. Saturday

By Malcolm Butler, Louisiana Tech Associate Athletics Director

For the second time in a month the No. 1 ranked team in the country is coming to Ruston.

Just over a month after No. 1 ranked Arkansas visited JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park to play the Bulldogs in baseball, the No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners will come to Ruston Saturday to play in a three-game, one-day round robin with SEC foe Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech in softball.

Saturday’s schedule at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field will include an 10 a.m. matchup between the Lady Techsters and Mississippi State and a 3 p.m. contest between Tech and the Sooners. OU and Mississippi State will also play at 12:30 p.m.

Due to state regulations, capacity at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field is 50 percent. A limited number of single day passes will be available will be available starting at 1 p.m. today and can be purchased by calling the Tech Ticket Office at 318-257-3631 or at LATechSports.com/tickets. Prices for passes are $30 for chairbacks, $20 for bleacher seats and $10 for berm.

Tech (13-16) is 3-2 at home this season and is coming off a road trip that saw the Lady Techsters fall 6-4 to 15th ranked LSU Tuesday night in Baton Rouge. Oklahoma – 28-0 on the season – is batting .465 as a team and leads the nation with 84 home runs. Mississippi State is 19-16 on the season and boasts its own set of prolific home run hitters in Fa Leilua (12 HR, 32 RBI) and Mia Davidson (10 HR, 23 RBI).