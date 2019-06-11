College softball: Three BPCC players honored on All-Louisiana team

Ed Cassiere, Assistant Athletics Directory for Communications, Xavier University (Written for the LSWA)

Bossier Parish Community College’s Ruby Butler has been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana college softball second team.

Butler, a freshman shortstop from Sonhomish, Wash., batted .402 with 10 home runs and 53 RBI.

Sophomore infielder Abi Cole, a former Benton star, and freshman outfielder Rebecca Shepherd were named honorable mention.

Cole batted .337 with 26 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 58 RBI. Shepherd, who is from Alexandria, batted .411 with 18 doubles, one triple eight home runs and 47 RBI.

Louisiana-Lafayette players took two of the top individual honors.

Summer Ellyson was named Pitcher of the Year, and Alyssa Dalton, a shortstop, Hitter of the Year. Both are juniors, and both are repeat first-team selections.

LSU senior third baseman Amanda Sanchez, a transfer from Missouri, is Newcomer of the Year, and Louisiana Tech’s Lindsay Edwards, who also plays third, is Freshman of the Year.

Gerry Glasco of UL Lafayette and Mark Montgomery of Louisiana Tech share the Coach of the Year award.

Ellyson, from Lafayette, La., was 37-4 with a 0.98 ERA, nine shutouts, two saves and 324 strikeouts in 249 1/3 innings. Including NCAA Tournament games, Ellyson was 39-6 — No. 2 on the Cajuns’ season victories list — and led all four-year schools (NCAA, NAIA, NCCAA, USCAA) in pitching victories this year.

Ellyson’s plus-18 advantage in Pitcher of the Year votes — 19 for her, one apiece for two others — was the largest of the last 10 years.

Dalton, from Cypress, Texas, hit .403 with four home runs, 41 RBI and 14 stolen bases. She slugged .591, had an on-base percentage of .489 and struck out just five times in 183 plate appearances. Twenty-two of her RBI came with two out.

Dalton — the state’s Newcomer of the Year in 2018 — collected 10 votes for Hitter of the Year, Runners-up were Sanchez and Louisiana Tech outfielder Jazlyn Crowder with five votes apiece. Sanchez and Crowder made the first team.

Glasco, the 2018 runner-up for Coach of the Year in his debut season with the Cajuns, and Montgomery, the 2017 Coach of the Year, collected seven votes apiece. LSU’s Beth Torina received five votes, and Andy Lee of LSU-Eunice had two.

Glasco led the Cajuns to their first 50-win season (52-6) since 2012 and a 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. They were 25-0 in the Sun Belt Conference and ranked in the top 10 nationally. Their 29-game win streak was a school record.

But equally deserving was Montgomery, who kept his team focused after an F3 tornado April 25 caused catastrophic damage at several Tech sports facilities, including softball.

The Lady Techsters maintained focus, going 5-1 in their final two Conference USA series to earn a tie for that league’s regular-season championship. Then the Techsters won three straight games to win the C-USA Tournament and qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons.

UL Lafayette has six All-Louisiana first-team players and led the state in that category for the 11th time in 12 years. Joining Ellyson and Dalton are catcher Julie Rawls, first baseman Kourtney Gremillion, outfielder Sarah Hudek — the runner-up for Newcomer of the Year — and designated player Lexie Comeaux.

Sanchez is one of four from LSU on the first team. Joining her are Shemiah Sanchez (no relation) at second base, Aliyah Andrews in the outfield and Shelbi Sunseri at utility.

The remainder of the first team consists of pitchers Krystal De La Cruz of Tech and Megan Landry of Nicholls.