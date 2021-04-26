College track and field: BPCC athletes post 4th-place finishes at NSU meet

BPCC’s Dezmand Bryant and Seth Warren posted fourth-place finishes in the Leon Johnson Invitational on Saturday at Northwestern State.

Bryant clocked a time of 21.38 seconds in the 200 meters, just.02 off the NJCAA nationals qualifying mark. He has already qualified for nationals in the 400.

NSU’s Kennedy Harrison won the 200 in 21.06.

Warren ran a 57.49 in the 400 hurdles. ULM’s Brandon Lewis won in 53.81. Warren also finished seventh in the 110 hurdles.

BPCC wheelchair athlete Tyler McComic has qualified for nationals in the 200 and 400.

Saturday’s meet was the final meet of the regular season.