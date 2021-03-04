College track and field: BPCC to compete in first meet Saturday

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

CLINTON, Miss. — Bossier Parish Community College’s men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete in the program’s first-ever meet Saturday in Mississippi College’s 2021 Season Opener Outdoor Meet at James Parkman Track Complex.

The BPCC track and field teams were supposed to make their debut in the spring of 2020 but the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the direction of veteran track and field coaches Scott Carroway and Barry Plunkett, both the men’s and women’s teams feature four members, who will compete in a variety of events on Saturday.

A freshman from Parkway, Jordan Dukes, and sophomore Teanna Eason, who’s from Red River, will run sprints for the Lady Cavs. Freshman Kristen Glovier, a Benton product, will throw the discus, while sophomore Kelly Willis from Castor will compete in the javelin.

On the men’s side, Dezmand Bryant, a sophomore from Red River, and freshman Seth Warren, who’s from Northwood, will run the sprints for BPCC.

Warren is also expected to compete in the hurdles. Freshman Cameron Crenshaw, a Haughton product, will run in the distance races.

Brock Nichols, a freshman from Benton and the son of Lady Cavaliers head basketball coach Brenda Nichols, is expected to compete in the jumps.

Men’s team member, Tyler McComic, a wheelchair athlete, will compete individually at various special events throughout the season.

In addition to Saturday’s Outdoor Season Opener at Mississippi College, BPCC is scheduled to compete in four additional meets in the spring.