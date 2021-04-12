College track and field: BPCC’s Bryant wins 400 in East Texas meet

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

COMMERCE, Texas — Bossier Parish sophomore Dezmand Bryant racked of 15 of the Cavaliers’ 24 total team points at the East Texas Invitational Saturday at Texas A&M Commerce.

Bryant finished first in the 400 meters with a time of 48.26. His first place finished earned 10 points for the Cavaliers. Bryant also ran a personal-best 21.73 in the 200 meters, finishing fifth and earning his team five points.

Freshman Seth Warren finished fourth in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.53 and earning the Cavaliers five points. Brock Nichols, a freshman from Benton, earned four points for BPCC with a personal-best 12.51 meter triple jump.

BPCC totaled 24 team points, which was good enough for 11th place in the meet, finishing two points ahead of Region XIV rival Jacksonville College.