College track and field: Bryant makes BPCC history

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Bossier Parish Community College’s Dezmand Bryant became the first Cavalier track and field athlete in program history to qualify for the NJCAA National Meet.

Bryant met the national qualifying standard in the 400 meters with an outstanding time of 48.10 seconds in the Dan Veach Inviational held at Southern Arkansas University’s Track Complex.

Bryant, a sophomore from Coushatta, finished third overall behind SAU’s Jordan Johnson (47.62) and Woyn Chatman (48.08), who was running unattached. The Red River High School product also competes in the 200 meters but that event was cancelled due to weather-related issues.

BPCC is competing in its first outdoor season of track and field. The program was supposed to start in 2020 but the track and field season was cancelled because the coronavirus pandemic.

The NJCAA National Track & Field Meet is scheduled for May 11-13 at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas.