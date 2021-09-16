COLLEGE VALUES ONLINE RANKS LSUS MASTER OF EDUCATION PROGRAM #3 IN LOUISIANA

LSU Shreveport’s online Master of Education program has been ranked #3 in Louisiana and #28 nationally on College Values Online’s Top Accelerated Online Master’s in Education Programs ranking for 2021.

“The MEDL and MEDCI team within the School of Education at LSUS is overwhelmed to be ranked #3 in Louisiana and #28 in the nation by College Values Online,” Director of MEDL/MEDCI Program Dr. Jason Mixon said. “These accolades not only reflect the quality of our professors and curriculum but also reflect the gold standard of the LSUS graduate students. We are proud to say that LSUS is a destination university for all educators and educational leaders to refine their leadership skills.”

College Values Online determines the ranking (View full list here.) via a filtering process that starts with over 50 colleges and universities in the U.S. offering online masters in education programs that can be completed in less than two years. This pool is narrowed by a maximum tuition filter of $30,000. A universal ranking methodology—involving information from the National Center for Education Statistics, PayScale, Graduate Programs, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics—for graduate degree programs is then applied to determine the final listing. View more details here.

LSU Shreveport’s Master of Education program features two tracks—Curriculum and Instruction and Educational Leadership. Both programs are available 100% online and can be completed as quickly as ten months.

To learn more about LSU Shreveport’s Master of Education programs, contact Dr. Jason Mixon at jason.mixon@lsus.edu or 318-797-5035.