College volleyball: Former Airline star Ligman helps Centenary win fifth in a row

College volleyball: Former Airline star Ligman helps Centenary win fifth in a...

Centenary College Sports Information



With the help of former Airline star Tori Ligman, the Centenary College Ladies volleyball team is on a roll.

Centenary won its fifth straight match Wednesday, defeating Louisiana College 25-21, 25-18, 25-6 at the Gold Dome.

Ligman, a sophomore defensive specialist/libero, had eight digs and a game-high four aces.

Senior outside hitter Alyssa Davis of Leonard, Texas, led the Ladies with 14 kills and nine digs.

For the season, Ligman has 106 digs, 12 assists and nine aces in 10 games.

Centenary (8-6) is off to is best start to a season in the division III era (2011-present).