Column: Airline, Bossier and Parkway were the jamboree winners, but all six parish teams have reason for optimism

Column: Airline, Bossier and Parkway were the jamboree winners, but all six...

The Bossier City Lions Club Jamboree on Friday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium was pretty typical as jamborees go.

All six teams did some things well. And all six have a few things to clean up before their season openers.

One great thing about Friday’s jamboree was the atmosphere.

There was a good crowd and the weather was almost perfect. A large, gray, rainless cloud sat over the stadium pregame and early in the opener between Airline and Benton.

The cloud eventually gave way to sunshine. But there was a nice breeze that really cooled things off once the sun went down.

Cheerleaders cheered on the sidelines, bands played in the stands, dance teams performed and student sections chanted. Each school’s Jamboree queen was introduced.

For the record, the “winners” were Airline, Bossier and Parkway.

The Vikings defeated Benton 27-14, the Bearkats downed Plain Dealing 22-0 and the Panthers topped Haughton 13-0. Each “game” consisted of two 12-minute halves.

Of course, all six teams are still 0-0.

It’s challenging to judge a team’s jamboree performance. Teams generally don’t spend a lot of time focusing on their opponents in practice. The upcoming season openers are what matter.

Also, coaches tend to play things close to the vest. They may try a few things but typically won’t show much.

All in all, Airline probably turned in the most impressive performance. The Vikings continued to build momentum following a strong showing in their scrimmage against Huntington.

Airline is coming off a 1-9 season and has a new head coach, Justin Scogin, so a good jamboree performance probably benefited the Vikings the most.

Airline’s first-team has been on fire in the preseason. The Vikings have scored seven touchdowns in three regulation quarters including the scrimmage and nine total.

Friday night, running backs Tre Jackson, a junior, and Kylin Jackson, a senior, both played well. Tre scored two touchdowns and Kylin one.

Sophomore Ben Taylor completed a short touchdown pass to Bob Patterson in the final seconds of the first half.

Senior Daxton Chavez had a couple of catches for good gains on Airline’s final TD drive.

After a slow start, Benton’s offense performed well. The Tigers got going in a no-huddle offense.

Gray Walters threw a touchdown pass to fellow senior Andy Lim. Backup quarterback Jeffrey King scored on a 13-yard run around the left side.

Junior Greg Manning and senior Ethan Johnson both ran the ball well.

Benton defensive backs also made some nice plays.

The Tigers defense might get a little more attention in practice this week, but Head Coach Reynolds Moore knows the high caliber of players he has on that side of the ball.

Bossier has had to replace its entire backfield and receivers. Junior running back LeBrandon Davis showed he will be a force to be reckoned with. He scored two touchdowns including one on an 89-yard run. Junior Keyshun Johnson also scored on a short run.

Plain Dealing had 21 players listed on its roster but dressed out less than that. The Lions that suited up came to play.

Tyrese Kimble had some nice runs, including one of about 70 yards he almost broke for a touchdown. The Lions got to the 1, but the Bearkats kept them out of the end zone.

Aaron Reddix also ran hard. Senior Josh Miller completed a nice pass to Elijawon James.

The defense came close to pulling off a goal-line stand of their own, stopping Bossier three times inside the 5 before the Bearkats scored.

Parkway showed off a bevy of running backs. Senior Jaylan White, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last year, had several carries. Freshman Antonio Gladney also saw plenty of action.

Quarterback Ashton Martin hit senior Trenton Lape for a 13-yard score and ran the offense well.

Junior Aeron Burrell showed why he is one of the nation’s top kickers, booting field goals of 31 and 36 yards.

Haughton senior running back Tyler Rhodes picked up some good yardage on the Bucs’ first possession. Senior quarterback Colin Rains ran hard and hit junior Jalen Lewis, who made a great catch, with a long pass.

The catch set the Bucs up with their best scoring threat, but the Parkway defense shut them down.

The Haughton defense had a solid outing. The Bucs slowed a Parkway drive that culminated with Burrell’s first field goal with 2 seconds left in the half.

As any coach will tell you, the best thing about the jamboree was it appeared no players suffered a serious injury. That means all six should be reasonably healthy for the season openers,

Speaking of those, there are five games Thursday night. Airline visits North DeSoto, Benton hosts Northwood, Parkway hosts Minden, Haughton hosts Red River and Bossier visits North Caddo. Plain Dealing hosts Delta Charter Friday night.