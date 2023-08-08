Column/college football: Area teams look to rebound after challenging seasons

Fall camps for area and state college teams are now in full swing.

Louisiana hit the field July 28 with the Bulldogs’ opener against FIU scheduled for Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. at Joe Aillet Stadium.

The rest of the teams began practice last week.

Last season was a tough one for teams along I-20 and an hour south in Natchitoches.

Louisiana Tech went 3-9 in Sonny Cumbie’s first season. Grambling State went 3-8 in Hue Cleveland’s first campaign.

ULM went 4-8 in Terry Bowden’s second season. Northwestern State went 4-7 in Brad Laird’s fifth season.

Of course, the big question is what will this season bring?

As usual, optimism reigns this time of year. But all four have a chance to be better.

Tech was close to a .500 club last season. The Bulldogs lost back-to-back Confidence USA games in overtime and double overtime. Two other losses were by 10 points or less.

The quarterback position is a question mark. It looks like Boise State transfer Hank Bachmeier is the top contender.

If he develops, the Bulldogs could be CUSA title contenders. Tech has one of the most dynamic offensive players in the conference in receiver/return specialist Smoke Harris.

The defense gave up a lot of point and will have to improve.

Like many coaches, GSU’s Cleveland hit the transfer portal hard. The Tigers need to improve their offensive production to have any chance of competing in the SWAC after averaging only 22.6 points per game in 2022.

Alabama State quarterback Myles Crawley is the likely starter at quarterback.

The Tigers open the season Sept. 2 at 2 against Hampton in Harrison, N.J.

ULM will also have a new starter at quarterback, Jiya Wright. He was out most of last year after suffering a rib injury in the opener against Texas.

The QB job was left wide open when 2022 starter Chandler Rodgers entered the transfer portal.

ULM is Wright’s fourth college. How he handles the position will go a long way toward determining the Warhawks’ fate. The good news is 2022 leading receiver Tyrone Hill is back.

ULM hosts Army Sept. 2 at 2 in its opener.

While the Demons had a good run in the Southland Conference last season, going 4-2, Northwestern State is another team that will be looking for improvement on both sides of the ball.

Idaho State transfer Tyler Vander Waal is the top contender to be the starting quarterback. The Demons have 27 new players not counting incoming freshmen. There are also five new assistant coaches.

That makes things hard to predict.

NSU travels to Lafayette to face Louisiana Sept. 2 at 6:30 in its opener.

Hopefully, all four of the area teams will figure out the winning formula.

— Featured photo by Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services