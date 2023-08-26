Column/High school football: Airline, Parkway Bossier impressive in Lions Club Jamboree

When it comes to predicting how teams will fare in the regular season, the last thing you should rely on is a jamboree.

Teams don’t usually gameplan for their opponents. If a key player is even nursing a slight injury, they are usually held out.

And, of course, a real game consists of four quarters, not two.

While some may remember the scores, all teams remain 0-0.

That said, there were some impressive performances in the Bossier City Lions Club Jamboree Friday night at Airline Stadium.

The Airline Vikings and Parkway Panthers especially looked good.

Airline rolled over Haughton 35-0, and Parkway topped Benton 16-0.

In the other “game,” Bossier defeated outmanned Plain Dealing 33-14.

It wouldn’t be accurate to say Airline picked up where it left last season. That’s because the Vikings lost to Haughton 36-26 in the first round of the playoffs at Airline Stadium.

But Airline certainly looked like the team that ran the table in District 1-5A.

Junior quarterback Ben Taylor was sharp. Sophomore Kenny Darby showed there why there won’t be a big dropoff at receiver.

Junior Jarvis Davis Jr. scored an 11-yard TD on a little flip pass and run to give Airline a 21-0 lead late in the first period.

The defense gave up one big play.

“Good start,” Airline Head Coach Justin Scogin said. “We’ve been preaching all offseason to come out and start fast and be more mentally tough and I think we took a good first step.”

The Vikings open the season at home Friday against North DeSoto in a battle of district champions.

New Haughton quarterback Christian Turner didn’t have two key receivers available. Seniors Jalen Lewis and Rashard Douglas didn’t play. The Bucs were also missing a pair of starting offensive linemen.

New receiver Zu’Mondous Davis has been impressive in the preseason. He made some big catches in the scrimmage. Friday, he caught a long pass that gave the Bucs their best chance to score.

When all three receivers are healthy and playing, the Bucs will have an offense to be reckoned with.

With several veterans returning, including all four players in the secondary, Parkway is expected to have a very good defense.

They showed that against Benton.

Offensively, the Panthers moved the ball effectively on the ground. Sophomore Antonio Gladney ripped off some big gains and CJ Dudley scored on a short run in the first period. Sophomore Demarkus Evans also had a big gain.

Parkway opens the season at Minden Friday.

Benton has a lot of new faces, especially on defense, and it showed. But you can be sure Head Coach Reynolds Moore and his staff will have the Tigers ready to play Friday at 2022 District 1-4A co-champion Northwood.

Bossier first-year Head Coach Smith didn’t keep his first team in the game very long against Plain Dealing.

“We played two series with the ones which I thought went well,” hevsaid. “Those kids that played Thursday night in the freshman jamboree, they’ve had a bunch of reps in the last few days.”

Quintarion Scott hit Keyshun Johnson with a long TD pass and scored on a 13-yard run in the first period.

Smith said the Bearkats came away injury-free. Bossier opens the season at home against North Caddo.

“We’re looking good for next week,” he said. “We figured out a lot of things we need to fix. It was a good tune-up.”

Plain Dealing Head Coach Clint Walker brought about 20 players, including lone senior Aaron Reddix.

The Lions defense made some good plays early.

Junior Tyrese Kimble, an exceptional athlete who could contribute to any team, scored on two long runs in the second half.

The Lions travel to West Ferriday Friday to face Delta Charter in their opener.