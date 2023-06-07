Column: Which school ruled in 2022-23?

It’s time to look back at the 2022-23 year in high school sports and try to determine which school ruled in Bossier Parish.

It’s definitely a challenge because the success was spread around moreso than in years past.

Four schools won a pair of district championships.

Airline won the District 1-5A football and boys track and field championships.

Benton won the 1-5A baseball and girls track and field titles.

Parkway won the 1-5A boys cross country and girls basketball titles.

Bossier won the District 1-4A boys basketball and 1-III soccer titles.

Parkway and Bossier were the only schools to win state championships. Parkway won the non-select Division I girls basketball title and Bossier took the non-select Division II boys title.

Bossier was also the Division III runner-up in boys soccer. Benton was the Division I runner-up in boys golf.

Parkway finished second in District 1-5A baseball and boy track and field, and District 1-II boys and girls soccer. The Panthers were also the runner-up in the Northwest Regional wrestling tournament.

Benton was second in 1-5A football, 1-5A boys and girls cross country, and District 1-I golf.

Airline was second in 1-5A volleyball, girls track and field and softball.

The Benton and Parkway boys teams and the Airline girls team made the bowling playoffs. Airline’s Paris Mendones was the girls state singles runner-up.

So if you’re counting that’s five second-place finishes for Parkway, three for Benton and two for Airline.

Based on that you could say Parkway ruled in 2022-23. But just barely.