Combined Luncheon with Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser

The South Bossier Lunch Group and the North Bossier Lunch Group will be meeting again on Wednesday April 14th from 12:00PM-1:30PM at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road Bossier City, LA 71111.

The luncheon will be catered by Cassie Primeaux and lunch is being paid for by this months sponsors, Community Bank of Louisiana, Risk Pros Inc. Insurance Solutions, The Adam Bass Agency, The Dennis Bamburg Agency, TBH Construction & Remodeling, and Bear Creek Modular Homes.

If your business would like to take care of next months luncheon, please let us know, this is a great opportunity to get your North Bossier Business in front of our group.

We are excited to have Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser as this months special guest speaker, and we are having our second combined luncheon of 2021 with the South Bossier Lunch Group.

We hope you can join us on Wednesday April 14th from 12:00PM- 1:30PM.

Our goal is to bring together men and women in our community that want to stay informed and want to make a difference. Our vision is that this luncheon will help business owners, stakeholders, community leaders, and community partners network with each other and discuss the growth, development, and business future of Bossier Parish and Bossier City.