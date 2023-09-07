Comcast Expanding Broadband Network in Bossier City, Louisiana

Comcast is working to connect about 3,500 underserved homes in Bossier City, La., by the end of the year. The expansion will provide families access to high-speed, reliable Internet as well as the full suite of Xfinity services, and follows Comcast’s initial entry into the market in January.

“We are committed to bridging the digital divide in Bossier City,” said Jason Gumbs, Regional SVP of Comcast. “I’m excited to bring fast, reliable, and fiber-rich Internet to homes in this community.”

Residential customers will have access to Xfinity’s services, including the following:

· Xfinity Mobile – Purchase new mobile phones, devices and accessories and choose a flexible data plan – Unlimited or By the Gigabyte – that fits your unique needs.

· Xfinity Internet – Connect to the Xfinity 10G Network and get speeds up to 2 gigabits per second, advanced WiFi gateways, and powerful WiFi Boost Pods that extend coverage to every corner of your home.

· Xfinity X1 – Explore our video platform – the ultimate entertainment experience – and try the Xfinity Voice Remote.

· Xfinity Home –Xfinity’s home security and automation solution.

This expansion also provides families access to Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, the nation’s largest broadband adoption initiative for low-income families. Internet Essentials provides low-cost broadband service for $9.95 a month, digital literacy training and discounted computers. This, along with the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), gives income-constrained families support on their internet and mobile data plans.

Powered by the Xfinity 10G Network

Comcast’s network is powering homes and businesses today and into the future:

· Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing and more, simultaneously.

· Fastest Internet: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products, and symmetrical gig speeds are planned to come to the first homes later this year.

· Unprecedented Coverage: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get WiFi coverage with a powerful Xfinity WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a “boost guarantee” this year.

· Most Reliable Connection: Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 60 million homes and businesses and counting. The company plans to launch a new device that is “storm ready” with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

· Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity 10G Network and the latest Xfinity Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

Over the last three years, Comcast has added and upgraded nearly 10,000 miles of its network to connect more than 300,000 new businesses and homes across the southeastern United States. These areas include Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. Comcast plans to continue this expansion and bring its network to more underserved communities through private funding and state and local partnerships.

For residents looking to see if their neighborhood has access to Xfinity services, visit https://www.xfinity.com/mytown/.