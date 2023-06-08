Comcast Military Veterans Group Launches Flag Replacement Program in Shreveport, Bossier City and Caddo Parish

Comcast’s Veteran-focused Employee Resource Group

(ERG), known as VetNet, is kicking off a new initiative to replace weathered or damaged

American flags in the Shreveport community, including Bossier City and Caddo Parish. The

initiative will begin on national Flag Day, which is on June 14th.



If a Comcast technician notices a worn or damaged flag at a home or business, they will share

the location with the VetNet team. The ERG then contacts the individual or business and offers

to replace the flag for free. The flags are then retired in accordance with military protocols.



Comcast’s flag replacement team assists anyone in need of a new flag, regardless of whether

they are Comcast customers.



VetNet members include Comcast employees who are veterans, active participants in the

Reserves, military family members and other supporters of the military community. Many of the

VetNet members are front-line technicians who notice distressed flags during their daily routes.



“Our teams take pride in supporting their communities, and this is especially true for those who

have served our country,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast Regional SVP. “I’m proud of VetNet for

bringing this meaningful program to Shreveport, Bossier City and Caddo Parish, and look

forward to its impact.”



Comcast is committed to supporting the military community, its veteran employees and their

families.