Commemorative Stair Climb: The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana provides a day of remembrance for 9/11

Shreveport, Louisiana – It’s the nineteenth anniversary of one of the worst tragedies in United States history and all around the country people will be ensuring we pay tribute forever to the 2,977 people that lost their lives on 9/11/01.



This year marks the third year the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana has hosted its all day commemorative stair climb. Open to members and non-members, people in the community are invited to strive to reach a community goal of climbing 1,980 steps, the same number as the World Trade Center.



Eight stairmasters will be set up in the lobby of the BHP YMCA. Stairmasters can be reserved for a 25 minute time slot beginning at 5AM on Friday, September 11th.



“We believe part of our role is to serve as a conscience for our community,” says Gary Lash, CEO of the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana.



He continued, “It is our responsibility to remind people daily of the importance of wellness and it is our job to provide a place where the community can come together for various important events. Our commemorative stair climb is one of the days of the year when we fulfill our mission most fully.”



Participants who donate $10 or more, or who climb 110 flights of stairs, will receive a commemorative 9/11 pin for their contributions. All funds will go to first responders in Shreveport-Bossier.



For more information on this commemorative event, contact:

Jeffrey Goodman at: 323-841-3529/email: jgoodman@ymcanwla.org or

Gary Lash at 318-674-9622/email: glash@ymcanwla.org