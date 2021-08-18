Commission for Women of Bossier City Donates $11,000 to Fight Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking

BOSSIER CITY, LA – The Commission for Women of Bossier City presented an $11,000 check today to the Northwest Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program that fights sexual exploitation of children and human trafficking.

The ceremony took place at the Bossier City Marshal’s Office. Members of the Commission for Women, Louisiana State Police and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office were also on hand.

“This money came from the Inspiring Women’s Week luncheon held a couple of months ago,” said Capt. Sarah Rhodes, Bossier Sheriff’s Office and President of the Commission for Women of Bossier City. “This check was for $11,000 and we were so incredibly happy and felt honored to give it to them. They fight every day to free children from sex crimes, internet crimes, human trafficking, sex trafficking, and they do a fantastic job.”

“[This money] is a huge help to stay on top of technology, and a lot of times it’s very expensive,” said Jim Whitman, City Marshal of Bossier City.

Each year, The Commission hosts a week-long fundraising campaign called “Inspiring Women Week.” Tickets purchased for the event provide money for mission projects. The Commission’s last IWW luncheon was in June, and thanks to individuals and many sponsors including the City of Bossier City; Orthopedic Specialists, Dr. Acurio; Christus Health Systems; Santi Parks, Attorney; and many others, The Commission raised $11,000 for the Task Force.

“It’s our honor to be able to do all these things,” said Whitman. “We’re in a city and a parish where we get a lot of good support from the public, and not everybody has that in law enforcement right now.”

The NWLA Louisiana ICAC Task Force includes the Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Attorney General’s office and numerous other agencies.

“[This money] helps with licenses, training new people. We’re running low on technology. We need to beef up our technology,” said Chief S.M. Anderson of the Bossier City Marshal’s Office.

The Commission for Women of Bossier City is a non-profit organization that was established on May 29, 1986. The Commission acts as an advocacy agency for women and implements strategies to solve problems facing women today. We aim to encourage confident independence in the women and young ladies we assist.

