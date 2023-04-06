Commission For Women of Bossier City hosts annual luncheon

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Commission for Women of Bossier City hosted its annual Inspiring Women’s Week Luncheon sponsored by the City of Bossier City on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Bossier Civic Center.

This theme for this year’s event was Awareness of Domestic Violence in our Community.

Proceeds from this year’s event benefited The Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center in Bossier City.

“The mission of the Commission For Women is to enhance the lives of the women and children in Bossier Parish. This can not be done without recognizing some of the trials that women and children in our community face. The Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center is a valuable resource that offers relief for individuals during what may be the toughest moment of their lives. As a Commission, we see the value of having this center in our area and available for the citizens of Bossier. It is our hope that through the funds we are able to raise that the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center can continue to be the light in the darkness for a long time to come,” said Bossier Sheriff’s Office Captain Sarah Rhodes, President of the Commission for Women of Bossier City.

The keynote speaker for the luncheon event was Jeri Bowen, Executive Director of the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center.

“The Commission for Women of Bossier City is vital to our community and when I say community, not only are they helping and leading Bossier, but it also crosses the river and helps others. I remember sitting here a couple of years ago and they had chosen the Gingerbread House and I thought how wonderful that was and now for Mrs. Whitman and the committee to have chosen the NWLA Family Justice Center, means even more! They may host the luncheon and promote women’s awareness, but they start with our children and go from there by supporting them, mentoring them and even providing scholarships. The members and those who participate go above and beyond for so many programs and people. With difficult fundraising times and so many budget cuts to community programs, to be honored by the Bossier Women’s Commission is a blessing,” Bowen said.

The Commission For Women of Bossier City, Inc. was established in 1986 to act as an advocacy group for women in the Bossier City area. The commission is composed of up to 25 women who volunteer their efforts to promote and further legal, political, economic and educational opportunities for the advancement of women in the Bossier City area. The commission also seeks to enhance the quality of life for all area residents by dedicating their time to examining family and women’s issues in the community.

One of the Commission For Women of Bossier City’s main endeavors is The Bossier Women Leaders of Tomorrow Program, a mentoring project developed to enrich the educational experience of high school seniors in Bossier Parish. The mentees participate in various events and programs covering a broad range of topics including: job shadowing opportunities, cultural events, political forums and governmental exposure (through attending both a Bossier City Council meeting and taking a tour of the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton). Each mentee is eligible to receive a small leadership award.

For a number of years, the Commission For Women of Bossier City supported the efforts of the YWCA during annual Women’s Week events. The group also hosted the final luncheon event for the annual Women’s Week activities. However, when the YWCA became inactive, the Commission For Women of Bossier City decided to continue the celebration and created Inspiring Women Week. During Inspiring Women Week, the Commission For Women of Bossier City has honored women in the following areas: military, education, philanthropy, business and more, with the proceeds being given to various well-deserving organizations within our community.