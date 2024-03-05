Commission for Women of Bossier City Hosts Inspiring Women Luncheon

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



The Commission for Women of Bossier City hosted its annual Inspiring Women Luncheon on Tuesday, March 5, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bossier Civic Center. Inspiring Women’s Week is how the Bossier Parish nonprofit organization raises money to further its mission of empowering women through donations and volunteerism.



This year’s theme was “Aging in the Ark-La-Tex.”



Speakers at the event included the Honorable Judge Jeff Cox, Louisiana Court of Appeal for the 2nd Circuit; Tamara Crane, Executive Director of the Bossier Council on Aging; Paulette Freeman, Executive Director of The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center; and Sandra Franks, United States Air Force Veteran, President of Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex, and one of twelve Commissioners on the Louisiana Governor’s Commission for Veterans Affairs.



Since its inception, the Commission for Women of Bossier City has been involved with this weeklong event hosted annually in March. This event is well-attended by both local dignitaries and the community at large. And, all profits made from the luncheon are donated to assist local organizations in addressing domestic violence, human trafficking, and other topics that affect women and children in the Shreveport-Bossier area.



The Commission for Women of Bossier City is a nonprofit organization established on May 29, 1986. The commission acts as an advocacy agency for women by implementing strategies to solve the problems facing women today. The commission aims to encourage confident independence in the women and young ladies they assist.



To learn more about The Commission for Women of Bossier City, please visit their website at: bossiercwbc.org or email them at [email protected].