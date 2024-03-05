Tuesday, March 5, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Commission for Women of Bossier City Hosts Inspiring Women Luncheon

by Stacey Tinsley
written by Stacey Tinsley 0 comment

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Commission for Women of Bossier City hosted its annual Inspiring Women Luncheon on Tuesday, March 5, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bossier Civic Center. Inspiring Women’s Week is how the Bossier Parish nonprofit organization raises money to further its mission of empowering women through donations and volunteerism.

This year’s theme was “Aging in the Ark-La-Tex.”

Speakers at the event included the Honorable Judge Jeff Cox, Louisiana Court of Appeal for the 2nd Circuit; Tamara Crane, Executive Director of the Bossier Council on Aging; Paulette Freeman, Executive Director of The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center; and Sandra Franks, United States Air Force Veteran, President of Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex, and one of twelve Commissioners on the Louisiana Governor’s Commission for Veterans Affairs.

Since its inception, the Commission for Women of Bossier City has been involved with this weeklong event hosted annually in March. This event is well-attended by both local dignitaries and the community at large. And, all profits made from the luncheon are donated to assist local organizations in addressing domestic violence, human trafficking, and other topics that affect women and children in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

The Commission for Women of Bossier City is a nonprofit organization established on May 29, 1986. The commission acts as an advocacy agency for women by implementing strategies to solve the problems facing women today. The commission aims to encourage confident independence in the women and young ladies they assist.

To learn more about The Commission for Women of Bossier City, please visit their website at: bossiercwbc.org or email them at [email protected].

You may also like

Three Men Cited for Illegal Duck Hunting in Claiborne Parish

Boil Advisory Rescinded for Consolidated Water System

Bossier City Spotlight: A Panther Sendoff, and New Firefighters

Governor Landry Holds Signing Ceremony for Bills Passed During His Special Session on...

03-06-2024 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition

Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Public’s Aid in Identifying Trespassers

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Veteran Deputy Honored for 19 Years of Service at Bossier Sheriff’s Office

Recent Articles

Three Men Cited for Illegal Duck Hunting in Claiborne Parish
Boil Advisory Rescinded for Consolidated Water System
Bossier City Spotlight: A Panther Sendoff, and New Firefighters

Featured

Veteran Deputy Honored for 19 Years of Service at Bossier Sheriff’s Office
Three Men Cited for Illegal Duck Hunting in Claiborne Parish
Boil Advisory Rescinded for Consolidated Water System
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign