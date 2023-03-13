Commission For Women of Bossier City hosts Inspiring Women’s Week Breakfast

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Commission for Women of Bossier City hosted its annual Inspiring Women’s Week Breakfast on Thursday March 9, 2023 at Margaritaville Casino and Hotel in Bossier City.

This theme for this year’s event was Awareness of Domestic Violence in our Community.

The guest speaker for the breakfast was Heather Boucher of the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Proceeds from this year’s events will benefit The Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center in Bossier City.

The annual Commission For Women of Bossier City Luncheon, hosted by the City of Bossier City, will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Bossier Civic Center.

The Commission For Women of Bossier City, Inc. was established in 1986 to act as an advocacy agency for women in the Bossier City area. The commission is composed of up to 25 women who volunteer their efforts to promote and further legal, political, economic and educational opportunities for the advancement of women in the Bossier City area. The commission also seeks to enhance the quality of life for all area residents by dedicating their time to examining family and women’s issues in the community.

One of the Commission For Women of Bossier City’s main endeavors is The Bossier Women Leaders of Tomorrow Program, a mentoring project developed to enrich the educational experience of Bossier Parish high school seniors. The mentees participate in various events and programs covering a broad range of topics including: job shadowing opportunities, cultural events, political forums and governmental exposure (through attending both a Bossier City Council meeting and taking a tour of the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton). Each mentee is eligible to receive a small leadership award.

For a number of years, the Commission For Women of Bossier City supported the efforts of the YWCA during the annual Women’s Week events. The group also hosted the final luncheon event for the annual Women’s Week activities. However, when the YWCA became inactive, the CommissionFor Women of Bossier City decided to continue the celebration and created Inspiring Women Week. During Inspiring Women Week, the Commission For Women of Bossier City has honored women in the following areas: military, education, philanthropy, business and more, with the proceeds being given to various well-deserving organizations within our community.