Commission for Women of Bossier City hosts Lead Award Luncheon

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Commission for Women of Bossier City hosted its annual Lead Award Luncheon at The Stable in Bossier City on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

“The mentor program is the pride and joy of the commission. Every year, it is an absolute joy to give scholarships and recognize these young women for their hard work. These women have already begun to make a positive impact in the Bossier community and I have no doubt that their impact will only increase as they further their involvement and education,” said Captain Sarah Rhodes of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Rhodes serves as the current President of the Commission for Women of Bossier City.

The LEAD Award (Leadership Enhancement Award for Future Development) is a scholarship created to perpetuate the purpose of the Mentoring Program designed to:

● Enrich the educational experience of high school senior girls in the Bossier Area.

● Develop well-rounded young women by providing them with the opportunity to experience first-hand the various components involved in managing the legal, political, economic, cultural, and educational areas of the community.

● Encourage the development of community-minded citizens.

● Create future women leaders and ambassadors for the Bossier Area.

The scholarship recipients for this year were:

Madison Scott Airline High School $2,000.00

Adleigh Porter Airline High School $1,000.00

Kami Desidere Benton High School $500.00

“To my mentors, you guys have been absolutely amazing and you guys have pushed me all the way. And with everyone else here, you guys have been absolutely amazing. All the girls that I have been able to meet along the way. I’m so glad that my councilor posted this opportunity on the senior Google classroom. I can not say how much I love this program, how this program has impacted me and how much this program has meant to me this year. Thank you,” said Airline High School Senior, Madison Scott.

Listed below are the names of Bossier Parish School students who were a part of the 2022-2023 Commission for Women of Bossier City Mentor Program. Adleigh Porter and Madison Scott, Airline High School; Kami Desidere and Katelynn Stephens, Benton High School;, Ashley Castro-Rivera and Juliana Gomez, Bossier High School; Keely Martin and Karlie Maxey, Haughton High School; Zara Khan and Lamyja Thomas, Parkway High School, and Ilana ‘Riley’ Rousseau and Jamiya Thompson, Plain Dealing High School.

The Commission For Women of Bossier City, Inc. was established in 1986 to act as an advocacy agency for women in the Bossier City area. The commission is composed of up to 25 women who volunteer their efforts to promote and further legal, political, economic and educational opportunities for the advancement of women in the Bossier City area. The commission also seeks to enhance the quality of life for all area residents by dedicating their time to examining family and women’s issues in the community.

One of the Commission For Women of Bossier City’s main endeavors is The Bossier Women Leaders of Tomorrow Program, a mentoring project developed to enrich the educational experience of Bossier Parish high school seniors. The mentees participate in various events and programs covering a broad range of topics including: job shadowing opportunities, cultural events, political forums and governmental exposure (through attending both a Bossier City Council meeting and taking a tour of the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton). Each mentee is eligible to receive a small leadership award.

For a number of years, the Commission For Women of Bossier City supported the efforts of the YWCA during the annual Women’s Week events. The group also hosted the final luncheon event for the annual Women’s Week activities. However, when the YWCA became inactive, the CommissionFor Women of Bossier City decided to continue the celebration and created Inspiring Women Week. During Inspiring Women Week, the Commission For Women of Bossier City has honored women in the following areas: military, education, philanthropy, business and more, with the proceeds being given to various well-deserving organizations within our community.