Commission for Women of Bossier City Kicks Off 2021-2022 Mentoring Program

The Commission for Women of Bossier City kicked off its 2021-2022 Mentoring Program on Monday, September 20, 2021. Superintendent of Bossier Schools Mitch Downey, Supervisor of High Schools Waylon Bates and newly appointed City of Bossier Chief Administrative Officer Amanda Nottingham were in attendance to speak to the students and their parents about the benefits of the mentoring program and how glad they are to partner with the Commission.

Young women from all six Bossier Parish high schools were chosen to be part of the 7-month program designed to guide and empower them. The seniors included in this year’s program were chosen from a field of many applicants. During the mentorship, they will learn about team building, credit/finance, etiquette, local government, arts and culture and so much more.

“The mentor program is the bread and butter of what the Commission does,” said Capt. Sarah Rhodes of Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Commission President. “There are not many organizations within our local community that take the time to invest in the lives of young women in Bossier Parish. They deserve to understand that the sky is the limit for them. They can dream big and achieve big and we, as a Commission, hope to encourage and support those dreams.”

Each young lady also has an opportunity to earn scholarship money at the end of their adventure. Members are serving as mentors, and they are eager to see how this program helps these young women grow. During the 2020-2021 year, the Commission was unable to host a mentoring program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Commission gave out $6,000 in scholarship money to worthy graduates from each Bossier Parish high school.

“These girls deserve the best and that is why we choose to spend time, money and effort to help them reach their goals,” Rhodes said.

The Commission for Women of Bossier City was established in 1985, and its members are dedicated to promoting and furthering legal, political, economic and educational opportunities for the advancement of women. Enhancing the quality of life for all area residents, particularly women and families. Examining women and family issues in the community.