Commission for Women of Bossier City Scholarship Opportunty

The LEAD AWARD (Leadership Enhancement Award for Future Development) is a $1000 scholarship

created to perpetuate the purpose of the Mentoring Program to:

● Enrich the educational experience of high school senior girls in the Bossier Area.

● Develop well-rounded young women by providing them the opportunity to experience first-hand

the various components involved in managing the legal, political, economic, cultural, and

educational areas of the community.

● Encourage the development of community-minded citizens.

● Create future women leaders and ambassadors for the Bossier Area.



The LEAD AWARD will be awarded to one female high school senior from each high school in Bossier

Parish who meets the requirements listed below and has shown outstanding leadership abilities and

community involvement.



Criteria for the Selection

There is no restriction on the applicant because of race, creed, color, age or national origin. The award

must be utilized at a two (2) or four (4) year college or vocational school where the recipient is enrolled as

a full-time student.



Requirements for Application

● The applicant must be a senior student and attend a Bossier Parish high school

● The applicant must have a minimum GPA of 2.5. and a maximum GPA of 3.2

● The applicant must submit a 1500-word essay on “What change would you make to the Bossier

City area to enhance the quality of life for area residents, particularly women and children,

and how would you implement that change?”

● The applicant must submit a copy of her transcript

● The applicant must submit the volunteer hour forms (if applicable)



Deadline is April 28, 2021



For volunteer hours to be acknowledged, a volunteer hours sheet must be filled out and signed for each

session. If an applicant chooses not to earn any volunteer hours, this will not make her ineligible for an

award, but she will not earn any points in this specific category.



All required information must be submitted and received by/on April 28, 2021. It may be emailed to

srhodes@bossiersheriff.com. If any required item is missing, the applicant will be ineligible.