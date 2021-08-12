Commission for Women of Bossier City to Donate $10,000 to Fight Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking

BOSSIER CITY, LA – The Commission for Women of Bossier City will present a $10,000 check to the Northwest Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program that fights sexual exploitation of children and human trafficking.

The ceremony will take place at the Bossier Marshal’s Office at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 17th.

Each year, The Commission hosts a week-long fundraising campaign called “Inspiring Women Week.” Tickets purchased for the event provide money for mission projects. The Commission’s last IWW luncheon was in June, and thanks to individuals and many sponsors including the City of Bossier City; Orthopedic Specialists, Dr. Acurio; Christus Health Systems; Santi Parks, Attorney; and many others, the commission raised $10,000 for the Task Force.

The NWLA Louisiana ICAC Task Force includes The Bossier Marshal’s Office, Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Attorney General’s office and more.

The Commission for Women of Bossier City is a non-profit organization that was established on May 29, 1986. The commission acts as an advocacy agency for women and implements strategies to solve problems facing women today. We aim to encourage confident independence in the women and young ladies we are able to assist.