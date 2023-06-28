Committee of 100 Donation to Key Academy

The Committee of 100 Shreveport-Bossier presented a $35,000 donation

to the Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus (LKA Caddo) today. The presentation was held

this morning at the school on Arthur Avenue in Shreveport.



“This donation was the perfect fit for Committee of 100,” said Committee of 100 President Eric

Barkley. “Our mission is to work together to improve the community, including education. This

donation will help Louisiana Key Academy hire and train educators who can help students with

dyslexia.”



Louisiana Key Academy’s Caddo Campus will serve students with dyslexia in Caddo Parish and

surrounding parishes. There is no cost to attend the school. Students are tested for dyslexia

before they are allowed to enroll. The school is currently enrolling students in first grade

through fourth grade, with plans to expand over the next five years.



Louisiana Key Academy educators are specially trained to teach students with dyslexia. They

work through the Dyslexia Resource Center in Baton Rouge, which is accredited by the

International Multisensory Structured Language Education Council (IMSLEC). The education

model used by LKA Caddo centers on a partnership with The Yale Center for Dyslexia and

Creativity. The center’s founders are considered forerunners in the scientific understanding of

dyslexia.



“Dyslexia occurs in one out of every five children,” said Dr. Laura Cassidy, Co-Founder of

Louisiana Key Academy. “When children are not identified with dyslexia and don’t get the help

they need, they are more likely to drop out of school or not attend college. This donation will

help us bring our mission to North Louisiana to help dyslexic students.”



“We appreciate the business community stepping up to help us,” said Pamela Barker, Principal

of Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus. “We still have openings for students this fall. We

want to be able to start helping these children as early as possible, so they can be successful on

their educational journey.”

To learn more about Louisiana Key Academy, visit lkaschools.com. For more information about

the Committee of 100 Shreveport-Bossier, visit its website at CommitteeOfOneHundred.org.