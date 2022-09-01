Committee of 100 Produces Weekly Podcast Highlighting Positive Aspects of Shreveport and Bossier City

The Committee of 100 has partnered with KTBS-TV to produce a series
of podcasts that will highlight the positive aspects of the Shreveport-Bossier City community. The
podcast, called “Good to Know Shreveport-Bossier,” introduces listeners to people and
organizations who are helping the community grow and prosper.
Committee of 100 member and local businessman Paul Reiser and KTBS 3 reporter Jeff
Beimfohr are hosts of the podcast. The first podcast will be released on September 7, with
additional podcasts released every other Wednesday. The podcast focuses on the positive things
happening in the Shreveport-Bossier City area and the people behind those efforts. People in our
community are concerned about education, crime, jobs, economic development and quality of life.
This podcast will talk to the experts to explore what is being done in all of those areas to bring
change to the community.
You can find the “Good to Know Shreveport-Bossier” podcast at committeeofonehundred.org
or through your favorite podcast service.