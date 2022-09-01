Committee of 100 Produces Weekly Podcast Highlighting Positive Aspects of Shreveport and Bossier City

The Committee of 100 has partnered with KTBS-TV to produce a series

of podcasts that will highlight the positive aspects of the Shreveport-Bossier City community. The

podcast, called “Good to Know Shreveport-Bossier,” introduces listeners to people and

organizations who are helping the community grow and prosper.



Committee of 100 member and local businessman Paul Reiser and KTBS 3 reporter Jeff

Beimfohr are hosts of the podcast. The first podcast will be released on September 7, with

additional podcasts released every other Wednesday. The podcast focuses on the positive things

happening in the Shreveport-Bossier City area and the people behind those efforts. People in our

community are concerned about education, crime, jobs, economic development and quality of life.

This podcast will talk to the experts to explore what is being done in all of those areas to bring

change to the community.



You can find the “Good to Know Shreveport-Bossier” podcast at committeeofonehundred.org

or through your favorite podcast service.