Community Backpack Drive-Thru Giveaway

Healthy Blue is partnering with The Salvation Army Boys

& Girls Club of Shreveport to distribute free school supplies and lunch to all school-aged kids. The Boys

and Girls Club of Shreveport will give out free school supplies to all school-aged children on Saturday,

August 21 st, from 11 am to 1 pm. Due to safety precautions, the event will be drive-through only at the

Boys & Girls Club located at 2821 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, LA 71109.



Each child will receive a box of school supplies, provided by Healthy Blue, along with food and drinks to

help get them ready for the upcoming school year. The school supplies and refreshments will be handed

out on a first-come, first-served basis. Club staff will be wearing masks and adhering to social distancing

measures. All participants are requested to stay in their vehicle. No child will be turned away while supplies

last, and Club membership is not necessary to receive all the goodies the staff has prepared.



Child(ren) must be present to receive supplies