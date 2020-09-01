Community Foundation announces new Director of Special Initiatives

Carla D. Burgos

Shreveport, LA – Community Foundation of North Louisiana is excited to announce Carla D. Burgos will be joining CFNLA as the Director of Special Initiatives – Step Forward. The Director serves as a catalyst for bringing the community together across all sectors including business, education, the faith community, nonprofits and civic leaders, to improve education outcomes for all students in North Louisiana. This position was created to continue the work of Step Forward, which recently rejoined the Community Foundation.



Burgos brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding of how law and policy affect children and families. She most recently worked with Louisiana Court Appointed Special Advocates, a network of volunteers that advocate for abused and neglected children in court. She has also served as a child welfare specialist for the Department of Children & Family Services, where she investigated allegations of abuse and neglect of children. Burgos received a Master of Jurisprudence in Children’s Law and Policy from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from LSU Shreveport. She holds several licenses and certifications pertaining to her work with children and families, including being a Louisiana Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Educator.



Step Forward, an initiative of the Community Foundation, convenes community leaders and uses data to illuminate obstacles faced by children of color and those living in poverty. Through a shared community vision, Step Forward and its partners use evidence-based decision making and collaborative action to make positive changes for North Louisiana children. CFNLA seeks success for every child in North Louisiana with the ultimate goal of all children obtaining a sustainable, living-wage job by age 25.



For more information about Community Foundation of North Louisiana and Step Forward, visit: cfnla.org.