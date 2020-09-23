Community Foundation awards $10,000 to Bossier Schools

Shreveport, LA – Community Foundation of North Louisiana has announced a fourth round of funding from the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund that was established on March 16, 2020. This brings the total amount granted from the Fund to $151,700. In the fourth round, CFNLA awards $10,000 to Bossier Parish Schools for COVID-19 related supplies needed to ensure a safe learning environment for children.



The Community Foundation announced the first round of funding on April 1st and has since awarded $151,700 to nonprofits responding to the Coronavirus pandemic. In order to respond to the rapidly changing needs of our community, the Community Foundation is providing both funding and information to North Louisiana nonprofits. Recognizing that Shreveport-Bossier needs will continue to grow and change over the coming months, the Community Foundation continues to work with local officials and other funders to create solutions for our community’s long-term recovery. A full list of all grant awards from the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund can be found at cfnla.org/covid19.



The COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund is made possible by generous donations from community members and area businesses. If you would like to make a contribution to the Fund please donate online at cfnla.org/covid19 or contact the Community Foundation at info@cfnla.org or 318-221-0582.