Does your organization need funds for a gardening project? The Northwest Louisiana Master

Gardeners are proud to again offer grants for gardening projects in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, and

Red River Parishes. Applications will be accepted September 1 – October 27, 2023.

Grants will be awarded to projects that promote beautification, provide horticultural education,

showcase sustainable gardening practices, or enhance the quality and quantity of publicly

accessible green spaces. NWLA Master Gardeners want to fund projects that make a difference

in the community and involve collaboration among organizations. The NWLA Master

Gardeners will accept grant applications from $300 to $10,000.

Groups eligible for Community Grants include municipalities, schools, garden clubs,

neighborhood associations, charitable non-profit organizations with current 501©(3) status, and

faith-based organizations serving the general public on a non-denominational basis.

Applications will be accepted September 1 through October 27, 2023 with grants being chosen

by December 31, 2023. Winning projects must be completed by the end of 2024.

Community Grant Applications, Rules, and Guidelines, can be found by going to

http://nwlamg.weebly.com/community-grants-guidelines.html.