Community in mourning after death of Bossier High student

The community is grieving after the tragic death of a Bossier High School student.

Xiomara Leticia Portillo-Mejia, 17, of the 3200 block of Caldwell Street, was killed Sept. 11, 2019 in a collision in Shreveport. The accident occurred just before 7:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of La. Hwy. 3132 near West 70th Street.

Bossier High School Principal David Thrash says faculty, staff and the student body are all hurting, but they will turn to each other during this tragic time.

“We are relying on one another for strength. This is never easy on a student body or staff. We will continue to let our students grieve in their own way,” said Thrash. “We are family here at Bossier High School so we are all hurting.”

Classmates, faculty and staff at Bossier High School gathered at the flag pole on campus Friday, Sept. 13 to remember Xiomara.

Students displayed pictures, notes and other memorabilia to show respect for their classmate. Counselors were brought in to help students deal with the tragedy.

Xiomara’s younger sister, Lessy, was also injured in the crash and is also a Bossier High student. The collision remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.