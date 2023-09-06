COMMUNITY INVITED TO SEPTEMBER 11 MEETING ABOUT CLEANUP AND INVESTIGATIONS NEAR FORMER WOOD TREATING FACILITY IN BOSSIER CITY

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and the Multistate Environmental Response Trust (Multistate Trust) will hold a community meeting and drop-in information session on Monday, September 11 near the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee Wood Treating Facility (Site) in Bossier City to discuss the replacement of the Scott-Dickerson Homes parking lot this summer, additional soil sampling in the neighborhood around the Site, and Site reuse planning activities.

At the meeting, residents will learn about the Multistate Trust’s nearly finished work to excavate contaminated soil from the parking lot at Scott-Dickerson Homes, replace it with clean fill, and then install new pavement, sidewalks, curbs, and grassy areas. Read the June 2023 fact sheet about the work. Multistate Trust representatives will share information about investigations including soil sampling in the community around the Site, and they will provide updates on redevelopment planning for the Site’s future.

WHEN: Monday, September 11, 2023

Community Meeting: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The meeting will begin with a presentation, with time remaining for questions and discussion.

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The meeting will begin with a presentation, with time remaining for questions and discussion. Availability Session: 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Talk one-on-one with representatives from the Multistate Trust and LDEQ.

WHERE: Red River Missionary Baptist Church, 1831 Scott Street, Bossier City

Food will be provided.