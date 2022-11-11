Community Meetings about Ongoing Excavation of Contaminated Soil near Former Tronox/Kerr-McGee Wood Treating Facility in Bossier City, Louisiana, to Be Held November 15, 2022

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and the Multistate Environmental Response Trust (the Multistate Trust) are hosting community meetings Tuesday, November 15 to discuss the ongoing removal of contaminated soil around Scott-Dickerson Homes near the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee Wood Treating Facility (the Site) in Bossier City.

Residents will learn about the excavation work around Scott-Dickerson Homes that began in February and is expected to be complete by the end of 2022. The Multistate Trust will also share information about and seek input from residents on plans to replace the parking lot at Scott-Dickerson Homes, which is a project expected to begin in January 2023 and continue through May 2023. Meeting topics will include: measures taken to protect the health, safety and security of residents and minimize community impacts during the cleanup project; and planned additional soil sampling in the neighborhood west of Scott-Dickerson Homes, along Green Street, on both sides of Hamilton Road, and south of the Site along Carver Street.

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Community Meeting 1: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Community Meeting 2: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Red River Missionary Baptist Church, 1831 Scott Street, Bossier City

Both meetings will start with the same presentation. A question-and-answer period will follow. Food will be provided. The meetings will follow COVID-19 safety protocols; please wear a mask and socially distance if attending in person.

JOIN ONLINE OR BY PHONE:

Online: Use this Zoom link or enter tinyurl.com/BossierCity into your browser.

Phone: Call (301) 715-8592. Use meeting ID 946 584 8922 and passcode 664564.

PRESENTATION TO CITY COUNCIL NOV. 15:

Representatives of the Multistate Trust will appear before the Bossier City Council during its regular meeting at 3 p.m. to provide an update about the cleanup of contaminated soil around Scott-Dickerson Homes near the Site. The City Council will meet in its chambers at the Municipal Complex at 620 Benton Road.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Notice of November 15, 2022 Community Meetings

Presentation from April 12, 2022 Community Meetings

Fact Sheet about off-Site residential soil removal

Frequently Asked Questions about the Site

The Multistate Trust website for the Site

SITE BACKGROUND:

The ±32-acre Site is located at 520 Hamilton Road along the south side of Green Street about a half-mile north of Interstate 20. The main portion of the Site consists of ±26 acres east of Hamilton Road (Main Property or East Property). The Site’s other ±6 acres are located west of Hamilton Road (West Property).

From 1930 to 1987, Kerr‐McGee Chemical LLC and its predecessors treated railroad ties with a mixture of creosote and fuel oil on the Main Property. The West Property was used primarily for wood storage and other activities. The Site was decommissioned in 1988. Creosote-related contamination is present on-Site and off-Site because of the wood treatment operations.

In 2005, Kerr-McGee transferred the Site to Tronox LLC, a company that Kerr-McGee had newly formed. In 2011, as part of the Tronox bankruptcy settlement, the Multistate Trust was established to own, investigate, and clean up the Site in Bossier City and facilitate its safe, beneficial reuse. Greenfield Environmental Multistate Trust LLC is Trustee of the Multistate Trust.