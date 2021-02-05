Community Partners at Work

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington received a special donation to help fund one of the Sheriff’s Office’s special community outreach programs.



Forrest Richard, Store Director, Brookshires Grocery Store in Benton, donated $2,594.00 to help fund the Sheriff’s Office Operation Blessing Food Pantry program. “Our cashiers played an integral part in helping us raise these funds,” said Richard. The cashiers were told to ask for a one to a five-dollar donation from their customers as they checked out at the store’s registers.



“I graciously accept this donation on behalf of the residents of Bossier Parish,” said Sheriff Whittington. “We’re just honored to be a part of it and glad to work with the Sheriff’s Office to help the community in this way,” said Forrest.



Operation Blessing, which began in 1998, is a year-round food bank program that is managed primarily by volunteers with the Posse and Ladies’ Auxiliary.